3 burning questions the Browns must answer during training camp
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of ground to make up to get on the level of the upper tier of the AFC. Here are three burning questions they must answer during training camp.
Do the Browns have enough behind Nick Chubb?
Even with all of the added emphasis on overhauling their passing attack, Nick Chubb will play a massive role in the Browns’ offensive identity. It might look a little different than it has in the past but getting the ball in Chubb’s hands 20 to 25 times a game will still be a priority.
But one area that will look massively different is when Chubb is not in the game. In years past, Chubb’s absence would mean that Kareem Hunt was on the field, but with Hunt no longer under contract, the Browns will need to turn to a new backup running back.
As of right now, Jerome Ford will handle the running back duties when Chubb is on the sidelines. From all indications, Ford has positioned himself well this offseason and has earned the favor of the coaching staff. The second-year running back is also the leading candidate to return kickoffs this season, as he did over the second half of 2022.
It is easy to point to Ford’s lack of playing experience being the main cause of concern in backing up Chubb. After all, even great players like Chubb are subject to injury and the Browns need to be comfortable with Ford’s ability to step in at a moment’s notice.
If Ford proves that he can handle the role during training camp, as well as the preseason games, then the Browns can feel comfortable with their running back depth. But if Ford struggles during training camp, the Browns could be forced to bring in some guys off the street to bolster the running back room.
Luckily, the running back market is always stocked with guys looking for an opportunity. Either way, Ford’s future is in his own hands this summer.