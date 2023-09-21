3 Changes the Cleveland Browns need to make on offense
• How to use the RBs
• Play calling needs a tune-up (or overhaul)
• James Hudson can't be worse. Can he?
By Greg Newland
1. Changes on the Offensive Line
I know a lot of the pressure has turned to Deshaun Watson who has the massive, guaranteed contract, but I believe the Cleveland Browns biggest problem is upfront. And strangely enough, it’s not the rookie at right tackle who is the issue.
Both Jedrick Wills and Wyatt Teller continue to struggle in pass protection. Wills was just run around on the strip-sack touchdown, and all night Teller was getting bullied into the pocket.
For some reason, this offensive line continues to be touted as elite, but it’s time to recognize that is not the truth when it comes to pass protection. And if this offense wants to be successful and regain the trust of Watson, there needs to be some changes up front.
First, I would give some reps at guard to Nick Harris. Before an injury last season, he was slated to be the starting center and only lost his job because of the emergence of Ethan Pocic. I know Teller is a fantastic run blocker, but his lack of pass protection is too much to bear.
Second, I would start giving reps to James Hudson at left tackle. Before the Jack Conklin injury, I was excited that Dawand Jones could eventually take over that role, but I still think Hudson may be better. He lacks strength but has more quickness in his set and will give more effort than we see from Wills.