3 Chiefs to watch against the Cleveland Browns in Preseason Week 4
The Cleveland Browns close out the preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are a few players to keep an eye on for the opposing team.
2. Wide Receiver Rashee Rice
The buzz out of Kansas City is that they have uncovered a few explosive wide receivers. Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a fifth round pick of the Vikings in 2021, was acquired by the Chiefs on waivers, and had 92 receiving yards in the second preseason game.
Undrafted free agent Justyn Ross missed 2022 with foot surgery but is healthy now. He might be another find. However, the new face who is most likely to get playing time early is second-round draft choice Rashee Rice from SMU.
Rice had four years of major college ball at SMU. In his senior year he had 96 catches for 1,355 yards and 14.1 yards per reception. He also posted a 4.51 second 40 yard dash at the Combine.
Against the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason, he had eight catches in nine targets for 96 yards, including 85 in the first half alone. He is the preseason leader with 11 catches in 13 targets for 126 yards and 87 yards after catch (YAC). Thus, there is every expectation he will be active against the Browns and is a threat to make an impact.