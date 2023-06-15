3 Cleveland Browns that could have breakout seasons in 2023
By John Suchan
Every year, Cleveland Browns fans start to speculate this time of year on which players could potentially have a breakout year. In his first two seasons wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was in search of that type of year but fell short of expectations.
He only went for 901 yards and five scores in his first two years combined. However, he finally delivered in his third season as he came up with 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns.
Who will be those "breakout" players this go around? There are several candidates that could capture that label for the Browns. There have been numerous players coming in via trade or free agency so let us take a look at three players that could, based on their circumstances, come up big and become a legitimate star for the team.
Browns breakout player No. 3: Elijah Moore, WR
What exactly does Cleveland have in wide receiver Elijah Moore? Does he have a chance to have a breakout season with the team? Only time will tell but he hasn't exactly lit it up in his first two years in the NFL.
Maybe a change of scenery will do the kid some good after having his struggles in the Big Apple while playing for the New York Jets. The Browns acquired the wide receiver back in March through a trade.
In his first two years in the NFL, he didn't exactly go overboard with his performances. He was injured to close out his rookie year after going for 538 yards and five scores. Then last season, he played in the shadow of rookie Garrett Wilson, who was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Moore started grumbling and started seeking a trade but that never happened.
Now in Cleveland, he’ll have his next opportunity in the NFL to prove he belongs. The Browns already have veteran Amari Cooper and fourth-year player Donovan Peoples-Jones in the mix. The team also acquired Marquise Goodwin in free agency. In addition, David Bell was drafted a year ago, and Cedric Tillman this year, so it's a crowded room.
The former Ole Miss star displayed some great skill while catching passes from Deshaun Watson last week at the Browns minicamp. Maybe that's a good sign of things to come this season. But, there's a lot of time till that season starts.
Plus there will be some good competition to challenge him until then. However, If he can get locked in and focused on his new future with Cleveland, it could be a great year for the youngster.