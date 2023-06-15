3 Cleveland Browns that could have breakout seasons in 2023
By John Suchan
Browns breakout player No. 1: Jerome Ford, RB
Our last candidate for having a breakout season for the Browns is Jerome Ford, the second-year running back. While we mostly saw Ford returning kickoffs last season, it's expected that he'll be the No. 2 back behind Nick Chubb.
Cleveland has parted ways with running back Kareem Hunt, who was the previous No. 2 back. The Browns could still look to pick up another running back through free agency. We'll have to see how things play out through training camp and then the preseason schedule but if things continue as they have Ford will see a much bigger role.
Ford only carried the football eight times a year ago. He did however take 30 kick returns back for 723 yards.
While there isn't a lot to go off of as we project what Ford could do this season, we can look back at a very productive college career at Cincinnati. He actually started his college career at Alabama before transferring. In his two seasons with the Bearcats, he finished with 288 carries for 1,802 yards and 27 touchdowns. He averaged a very healthy 6.3 yards a carry. He also caught 29 passes for 271 yards.
All three players including Ford, Martin Emerson Jr., and Elijah Moore will be given ample opportunity this season to prove themselves. While all three could falter, it's more likely than not that they will help make their team much better this season as they break out and become new stars of the team.