3 Cleveland Browns candidates to be cut going into the summer
By Randy Gurzi
2. David Bell, WR
David Bell saw a dip in his yardage and reception totals in year two but was still much more efficient than we saw during his rookie campaign. A third-round pick out of Purdue, Bell joined a receiving corps in need of help.
The Browns added Amari Cooper in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys but outside of him and Donovan Peoples-Jones, they didn't have many players they could count on. Bell, who put up some impressive numbers for the Boilermakers, slid in the draft after a poor showing in the NFL Combine — including a rough 40-yard dash time. Still, he's a solid route runner with excellent hands.
He finished his rookie season with 214 yards on 24 receptions which wasn't terrible considering his draft status but fans unfairly expected him to replace Jarvis Landry. That was never going to happen but Bell still didn't fare as well as the Browns hoped which is why they added Cedric Tillman in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Bell didn't see the field as much but still had more yards per catch than he did as a rookie and scored three touchdowns after entering the year with none.
Now in 2024, they also added Jerry Jeudy and rookie fifth-round pick Jamari Thrash. At this point, Bell is fifth at best and if he loses out to Thrash, he might be in danger of being let go.