3 Cleveland Browns on the chopping block after Jeudy Trade
The Browns aren't done making moves just yet
By Greg Newland
It didn’t take long for Andrew Berry to wake up fans as the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos executed a trade on Saturday afternoon that will bring former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to Cleveland. Wide receiver was a major question mark last season (behind Amari Cooper), and this move solidified the position.
One thing we’ve seen this offseason is a sense of urgency to get the offense right this offseason. It started with the firing of a vast majority of the offensive staff and hasn’t stopped yet with the addition of Jeudy. Berry and Kevin Stefanski know that 2024 is “The Year” where Deshaun Watson must play well to not have an egg on their face for the trade three seasons ago.
With a more aggressive Berry in 2024, here are three players on the chopping block after the Jeudy trade.
No. 3: Michael Woods
Two years ago the Cleveland Browns took a flyer on Michael Woods out of Oklahoma. After three strong years at Arkansas, Woods transferred to the Sooners and saw a decrease in production from his junior year. Berry liked what he saw and gave him a shot by drafting him in the sixth round of the 2022 draft, but with the addition of Jeudy, he will almost certainly be off the roster next year.
Woods had a period where he was suspended, had multiple injuries, and even when the room was at its weakest couldn’t find a way to get on the field.
Woods certainly has some of the tools it requires to be an NFL wide receiver, but I’m not sure he will ever put the puzzle completely together — and he was hit with a suspension last year as well which doesn't help his cause. He may get a shot on a practice squad with another team, but there is a good chance his NFL career will come to an end this offseason.