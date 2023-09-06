3 Cleveland Browns who could quickly lose playing time in 2023
As the season hits full force these three Cleveland Browns could quickly lose their starting spots.
By Greg Newland
No. 1: Jedrick Wills, LT
While the Cleveland Browns couldn’t spend a ton of money on the offensive line this offseason, Andrew Berry has continued to show that he knows there is a problem.
Not only has he continued to use draft picks on offensive tackles in the mid-rounds the last two years with James Hudson and Dawand Jones, but he also signed Alex Leatherwood to the practice squad who was a former first-round pick.
The issue with this offensive line is pass protection. And while the interior guys also have their faults, the major issue is with Jedrick Wills and speed rushers off the edge.
Bill Callahan who is supposedly one of the best in the game has yet to get him to develop, so it appears that his time is likely limited in the Cleveland as a starter.
Right now I would say that Jones is the likeliest candidate to get some first-team reps at left tackle, but Hudson has also shown some big improvements in the preseason. Whatever happens, one thing is clear, and that’s Wills is not the long-term solution.
So even if there are some rookie mistakes by young guys learning as they go, I would rather see that than the continued lazy play we often see from Wills.