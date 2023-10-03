3 Cleveland Browns who have been disappointments through first 4 weeks
• The big NT has yet to make an appearance
• Cleveland Browns wanted a new deep threat, and he hasn't been that
• Offseason trade has yet to truly pay off
By Randy Gurzi
2. Siaki Ika, Defensive Tackle
At pick No. 98 overall, which was the Browns second selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, Cleveland selected Baylor nose tackle Siaki Ika. Known for his run-stuffing prowess, Ika was targeted as someone who could help them slow down the opposing team’s rushing attack.
The problem is that the idea seems centered solely on his size. While Ika did have some great moments for Baylor, it takes more than just weight to succeed in the NFL, which is why this pick wasn’t universally loved. Ika showed up to the Scouting Combine at 6-3 and 335 pounds, down from his 358-pound listed weight. Despite dropping that weight for the workouts, Ika was among the lowest-graded defensive tackles in every speed and agility-related drill.
Still, there were those touting that all he had to do was get in the way and it would cause issues for the opponent.
Entering the bye week, we still aren’t sure what Ika will be as a pro. He’s been a healthy scratch in each game and has yet to record a snap.
Cleveland is fortunate that Shelby Harris has stepped in and played well — as has Maurice Hurst. Perhaps this works out well for Ika as he might spend this year working on his traits and then take off once he gets the chance. Even so, it’s been a bit disappointing that he has yet to see the field.