3 Cleveland Browns dream targets in 2023 free agency
1. David Onyemata, Defensive Tackle
It's no secret that the Cleveland Browns haven't been putting a lot of resources into the middle of their defensive line. While they do have one of the best defensive ends in the NFL in Myles Garrett and paired him with Jadeveon Clowney the past two seasons, it's been a revolving door at defensive tackle.
In 2021, it was Malik McDowell and Malik Jackson that started in the middle. This past season, it was Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott. None of them has been terrible but they're also not great — especially when it comes to stopping the run.
While it would be nice to see the Browns suddenly go after a 320-pound nose tackle, that's not likely going to be the case. Instead, they'll likely continue to look for more athletic defensive tackles that can rush from the interior. With that being the case, David Onyemata would be an ideal fit.
A fourth-round pick from Manitoba, Onyemata has been with the New Orleans Saints for the past seven years. He's been a quiet producer for the majority of his career but really came into his own in 2020 when he had 44 tackles and 6.5 sacks. This past season, he recorded 43 tackles and five sacks which sets him up nicely for free agency.
Adding him to the Cleveland defensive line would be a huge plus, but he would be the most expensive on this list. But if Berry is serious about making a run, they need an upgrade in the middle and Onyemata gives them that.