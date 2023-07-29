3 Cleveland Browns trying to earn their spot in training camp
• Jordan Akins will force his way onto the field
• More Moore please
• Cornerback is a position of strength for the Browns
By Greg Newland
The 2023 Cleveland Browns training camp is now through its first official week. With veterans reporting last Friday, it’s safe to say that the NFL season has officially started. Remember, the Browns first preseason game is next Thursday vs. the New York Jets.
For the most part, a lot of this roster will be the same in 2023 on the offensive side of the ball. Elijah Moore will be the big addition at wide receiver, but Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and Nick Chubb will continue to be the focal points.
On defense, it’s a little different. Juan Thornhill, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za’Darius Smith will all be new starters, and Jim Schwartz will now be leading the unit. The offense always takes longer to gel, but there will likely be some learning curves on the defensive side of the ball.
As we head into week two of camp, here are three players trying to earn a bigger role for the 2023 season.
Cleveland Browns Player No. 3: Jordan Akins
One of the more underrated signings this offseason was the former Texans tight end, Jordan Akins. Not only is this guy a fantastic pass-catching tight end, but he also has some history with Watson from 2018 to 2020.
Akins never turned into an elite tight end, but for the final two seasons in Houston, he didn’t have a ton of great quarterback play either. Yet in 2022 he started only three games yet managed to haul in 37 passes for 495 yards with a staggering 13.4 yards per catch.
I’m not saying he is going to take David Njoku’s spot in the 2023 season but look out for Akins to prove that he should be on the field and force Kevin Stefanski into more two-tight-end looks.