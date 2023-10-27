3 Cleveland Browns on expiring contracts they should trade (and 2 they shouldn't)
With the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the Cleveland Browns should listen to offers for these 3 players, but not for a couple of others
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should listen to offers for Jordan Elliott
Heading into this season, it felt as though Jordan Elliott would be looking for a new home. A former third-round pick from Missouri, Elliott started all 17 games in 2022 and had 36 tackles with two sacks — but was a major liability, especially in the run game.
He was given another shot by Jim Schwartz but it appeared he was in danger when he was the lone starter on the field in the Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets to kick off the preseason. He failed to impress in that game and stayed on the field much longer than anyone expected.
Throughout the rest of the preseason, he continued to struggle but was still on the roster in Week 1. Not only that, he was a starter against the Bengals. Now heading into Week 8, Elliott remains a starter as he's been on the field for the first defensive snap of every game.
Even with that being the case, his snap count has declined as he's played in 44 percent of the defensive snaps compared to 65 the prior season. That's helped him perform at a higher level as Elliott has put together the best season of his young career.
While that's been a positive for the Browns, they're still unlikely to re-sign Elliott in the offseason. And they have plenty of talent at the position with Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst. They also have rookie Siaki Ika on the bench and Tommy Togiai on the practice squad. That's why it would make sense to see what any team would offer should they call about Elliott.