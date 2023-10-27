3 Cleveland Browns on expiring contracts they should trade (and 2 they shouldn't)
With the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the Cleveland Browns should listen to offers for these 3 players, but not for a couple of others
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should listen to offers for Donovan Peoples-Jones
Cleveland wanted to remake their receiving corps and began the process in 2022 when they traded for Amari Cooper and used a third-round pick on David Bell. This year, the overhaul continued as they traded the 42nd overall selection in the NFL Draft for Elijah More and the 74th pick. They then used that pick — which was their first — on wideout Cedric Tillman from Tennessee.
As if that wasn't enough, the Browns also went for Marquise Goodwin in free agency. That gave them a whole new group of wideouts coming into the year.
After six games, their passing attack continues to be a work in progress but most of that doesn't fall on the shoulders of the wideouts, but instead on the issues they've had at quarterback. With Deshaun Watson dealing with a shoulder injury, Cleveland has fallen to 31st in the NFL in passing yards with just 1,030. They're also 29th with only four touchdowns.
Even with the offense struggling, it's been easy to see that Donovan Peoples-Jones is no longer a huge part of the offense. The fourth-year wideout has just eight receptions on 18 targets for 97 yards. That has him on pace for just 275 yards which is a far cry from the 839 he had in 2022.
With DPJ set for free agency in the offseason, he's likely going to look for a team that will feed him the ball more. That's why it might not be a bad idea to listen to any trade offers, especially since they can slide Bell and Tillman up the depth chart as potential replacements.