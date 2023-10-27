3 Cleveland Browns on expiring contracts they should trade (and 2 they shouldn't)
With the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the Cleveland Browns should listen to offers for these 3 players, but not for a couple of others
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should hang up if someone asks about Maurice Hurst
A former standout with the University of Michigan, Maurice Hurst was expected to be an early pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He wound up sliding into the fifth round when it was discovered he had an irregular heartbeat. He landed with the Oakland Raiders and was able to use the draft slide as motivation for a quick start in the league.
After two solid seasons in 2018 and 2019, Hurst started dealing with injuries (unrelated to the previous concern), and that slowed down his growth as a player. He wound up with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 after missing five games in 2020. With the Niners, Hurst played in just two games and then sat out the entire 2022 campaign.
Cleveland then brought him in this year as a low-risk signing with a potential high reward. Through six games, they've been thrilled with the results.
Hurst has 13 tackles and a half-sack and is enjoying the highest PFF grade of his career. Right now, he's ranked 13th overall at the position with a 78.5 overall grade. That's impressive on its own but what stands out is how well he's played against the run.
Known for his ability to get after the quarterback as a 3-tech, Hurst has been even more impactful this year when it comes to stopping the run. Cleveland's defense as a whole is vastly improved in this area and Hurst is one of the primary reasons. That's why Andrew Berry and the Browns shouldn't listen to any offers for him at the deadline.