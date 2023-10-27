3 Cleveland Browns on expiring contracts they should trade (and 2 they shouldn't)
With the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the Cleveland Browns should listen to offers for these 3 players, but not for a couple of others
By Randy Gurzi
Browns should hang up if someone asks about Grant Delpit
A former second-round pick in 2020 out of LSU, Grant Delpit entered the league with a lot of hype. Cleveland's new general manager, Andrew Berry, was able to land him with a second-round pick after moving up and expected Delpit to be a game-changer in the secondary.
Unfortunately, his debut had to wait since he suffered an Achilles injury in training camp and had to sit out his entire rookie campaign. Delpit returned in 2021 and played in a rotation with seven starts in 15 games. In that role, he had 66 tackles with one interception and three pass defenses.
Then in 2022, he started to look like himself again. Delpit was a full-time starter and with a full year separating him from his injury, he had 105 tackles, 10 pass defenses, and four interceptions. That made him one of the more impactful players on this roster and with Jim Schwartz now calling defensive plays, Delpit looks even better in 2023.
Through six games he has 37 tackles and an interception but those numbers don't truly show his impact. Delpit has been all over the field this year and is playing with pure instincts rather than having to overthink anything.
He's been playing closer to the line of scrimmage thanks to the presence of Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod and it's helped him tremendously.
With his contract expiring after 2023, the Browns need to be worried about how to keep him in town for the foreseeable future. And if anyone calls to ask about his availability, the best response would be to decline. Politely or not.