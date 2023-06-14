3 Cleveland Browns franchise records that could fall in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns single-season sack record: Myles Garrett
Current record held by Myles Garrett— 16 (2021, 2022)
For a couple of years, Myles Garrett was on pace to set the new single-season sack record but just couldn't stay on the field. Whether it was a nagging injury — or the six-game suspension in 2019 — he just kept falling short. But then in 2021, that changed.
Garrett broke Reggie Camp's record of 14 sacks (set in 1984) when he recorded 16 that season. For good measure, he tied his own mark in 2022, and in the process, he also became the No. 1 sack artist in franchise history (now entering 2023 with 74.5 to his name).
If that wasn't enough, he also has the most sacks in a single game for the Browns, notching 4.5 in a huge showing against the Chicago Bears in 2021.
He's not done either as Garrett is playing the best football of his career and is still just 27 years of age. On top of that, he now has a new defensive coordinator in Jim Schwartz and defenses won't be able to focus on him as much with Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbo Okoronkwo joining the roster this offseason.
Even with those players set to notch plenty of their own sacks, look for Garrett to top his own mark. He might not finish with the NFL record — which is something he wants — but he could easily rack up close to 20 with this group around him.