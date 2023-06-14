3 Cleveland Browns franchise records that could fall in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns single-season passing yardage and TD records: Deshaun Watson
Current record held by Brian Sipe — 4,132 yards and 30 TDs (1980)
Back in 1980, the Kardiac Kids had a great run in Cleveland. They won 11 games and quarterback Brian Sipe helped them orchestrate four game-winning drives and three fourth-quarter comebacks. Those close games required a lot of passing on his part and he ended up setting two franchise records because of that.
Sipe, who won the NFL MVP that year, threw for 4,132 yards with 30 touchdowns. He also owns the No. 2 mark with 3,876 yards in 1981. Bernie Kosar approached the No. 2 spot in 1986 but fell just short with 3,854 yards. The same was true of Baker Mayfield in 2019 when he had 3,827 yards through the air.
His touchdown mark was threatened in 2007 when Derek Anderson had 29 — which tied Frank Ryan (1966) for second.
While Sipe has stayed atop the leaderboard for more than four decades, this could be the season someone surpasses him. Deshaun Watson is entering his first full season as Cleveland's quarterback and he's been dealing so far during the offseason programs.
That alone might not be enough reason to believe but Watson's track record is. In 2018, he threw for 4,165 yards, and then in 2020, he had a league-leading 4,823. He also tossed 33 touchdowns that season.
In 2023, he has plenty of weapons to turn to with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Marquise Goodwin, David Njoku, and Jordan Akins.
That should be enough for him to put up some impressive numbers, and potentially land atop the franchise leaderboard for two single-season records.