3 Cleveland Browns likely entering their final season with franchise
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently discussed the 2023 NFL Draft and said that he and the Cleveland front office have often tried to focus on the future when selecting players. He says they do worry about the current year but have also kept an eye on what's coming down the road.
Their goal is to find players they can develop into starters and so far, they've done a good job overall. But that doesn't mean every pick turns into a lifetime member of the team. With that being the case, here are three players who are likely entering their final season with the franchise.
3. Brown TE Harrison Bryant
When Andrew Berry first took the job, he tried to build a roster that head coach Kevin Stefanski could work with. A fan of multple tight end sets, Stefanski was given several options at the position with the addition of Austin Hooper in free agency and Harrison Bryant through the draft.
When these two were added, it bothered David Njoku — a former first-round pick back in 2017. Njoku felt he was being phased out and even asked for a trade. He later rescinded that request and wound up with a massive new deal following Hooper's release last year.
Now heading into 2023, he's still the unquestioned No. 1 option at tight end with Jordan Akins taking over the TE2 role. The former Houston Texan is ahead of Bryant, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.
Bryant was a former John Mackey Award winner and while he was solid in 2020 and 2021, he took a step back in 2022 which puts his future in doubt. Unless he bounces back in a major way, the chances are high that will be his final season in Cleveland, especially if they decide to take a rookie in 2023.