3 Cleveland Browns who can lock up a spot in final preseason game
Even though the starters may be solidified for the Cleveland Browns, these three players can earn their spot on Saturday.
By Greg Newland
2. Cleveland Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
I’m going a little different route with this one. Don’t confuse this as Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) needs to play well to lock up a roster spot, but he does need to play well to lock up being the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.
One of the bigger surprises this preseason has been his ability to push the ball down the field. We all knew he was a superior athlete and could make plays with his legs, but I don’t think anyone expected him to have a completion percentage over 65 percent with nearly 350 yards passing and two touchdowns.
The plan this offseason was undoubtedly to have Joshua Dobbs retain that role, but his sub-par preseason led to his departure. Dobbs was traded late Thursday to the Arizona Cardinals along with a seventh-round pick, as the Browns added a mid-round selection in 2024.
With him out, the Browns decided to keep Kellen Mond — who appeared to have been waived earlier that day. This move makses it seem likely that Thompson-Robinson is the No. 2 quarterback but Mond was there throughout the 2022 season and knows this offense. One more solid game, however, will ensure No. 17 is the primary backup to Deshaun Watson.