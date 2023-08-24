Browns play quarterback musical chairs and Josh Dobbs winds up without a seat
Dorian Thompson-Robinson did enough in the preseason to convince the Cleveland Browns to move on from Josh Dobbs
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns had a decision to make when it came to their quarterback depth chart and they decided not to wait until roster cut downs. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson easily beating out Kellen Mond for the No. 3 spot, they had to decide if they wanted to part ways with the former third-round pick they stashed on the roster throughout 2022, or if they wanted to move on from Josh Dobbs.
Originally, it appeared Mond was on the way out as reports surfaced that he was being released. However, that changed quickly as Mary Kay Cabot said he would remain in Cleveland.
Then, their thinking became clear as it was reported Thursday evening that Josh Dobbs was on the move.
The Browns elected to send Dobbs to Arizona for a future draft pick and in doing so, they've made DTR the No. 2 quarterback behind Deshaun Watson.
Dobbs, who was with Cleveland for 11 games in 2022, was released when Watson was reinstated following his suspension. At that time, Mond was retained as the QB3 behind Jacoby Brissett. He again survived while Dobbs was let go.
In Arizona, he will battle Colt McCoy for the No. 2 job, and McCoy hasn't exactly impressed this offseason.
Browns have a potential star at QB behind their starter
Thompson-Robinson has easily been the biggest star for Cleveland this preseason. He's played with a ton of poise and is comfortable in the pocket as well as on the run.
He's proven to have the skills to take over if Watson were to go down for any length of time. On top of that, all three remaining quarterbacks have a similar playing-style, meaning the offense can remain the same no matter who is under center. We saw when they switched from Brissett to Watson in 2022, that this is a luxury that cannot be overstated.