3 Cleveland Browns with the most to lose in 2023
There will be a lot of pressure on these 3 Cleveland Browns players in 2023, as they have a lot to lose.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns with most to lose No. 2: Grant Delpit
After being picked in Round 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft, the jury is still out on Grand Delpit for the Cleveland Browns. Had Delpit entered the 2019 draft, he likely would have been a top-15 pick.
A high ankle injury that he chose to play through in 2020 really hampered him and he didn’t show his true colors until closer to the end of the season when he won a National Championship with LSU.
Delpit is in the final year of his rookie deal and has the potential to get paid big next offseason or be forced to take a “prove it” one-year deal.
We have seen flashes of greatness over the last two seasons, but we have also seen flashes of a guy who has no business being on an NFL field.
I truly believe that Delpit has a chance to shine in 2023 with Jim Schwartz and finally be able to play his true position which is more of a rover than a safety. Juan Thornhill will fill a huge void as the half-field safety which is where Delpit is at his worst.
Delpit is built to cover tight ends one on one and roam near the line of scrimmage helping in run support. The biggest issue for the Browns, if he plays too well there is a good chance that he could become too expensive for the Browns to retain.