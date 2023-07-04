3 Cleveland Browns with the most to lose in 2023
There will be a lot of pressure on these 3 Cleveland Browns players in 2023, as they have a lot to lose.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns with most to lose No. 1: Donovan Peoples-Jones
Expectations are extremely high for Cleveland Browns 2020 sixth-round pick, Donovan Peoples-Jones. The former five-star recruit who struggled at the University of Michigan has really come out of his shell the last two seasons and is setting himself up for a major contract in the 2024 off-season.
After 34 receptions and 597 yards in 2021, 2022 was a record season for DPJ with 61 catches, 839 yards, and three touchdowns. With a strong season of 1,000-plus yards and five touchdowns, DPJ is setting himself up to get paid next year.
With Amari Cooper and now Elijah Moore, the belief is that DPJ will be on the move after the 2023 campaign. The Browns went from one of the worst receiving rooms in 2022, to an extremely competitive group in 2023 that won’t be able to have another major contract.
DPJ must continue to work hard with all the other options in Cleveland. Should he slip and have another 600-yard season, he could see his contract value dip quickly. Watson and DPJ seemed to have strong chemistry last season, but he better hope it carries into 2023.
Remember, he will be fighting for targets with David Njoku, Cooper, and now Moore who many predicted to be the rookie of the year before being traded from the New York Jets.