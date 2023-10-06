3 Cleveland Browns that need less time on the field after the bye
The Cleveland Browns enter their bye week after getting dismantled by the Ravens, these three players should lose playing time moving forward.
By Greg Newland
Cleveland Browns Player No. 2 - Jerome Ford
Before I get started, this isn’t a knock on Jerome Ford saying he needs less playing time. The Cleveland Browns sustained a devastating injury when Nick Chubb went down for the season, and he has stepped in nicely.
Ford is a similar runner to Chubb, he is patient until he sees the hole and is slippery in the open field. He isn’t quite as elusive but overall is a fine replacement.
However, we should start to see more and more integration of Kareem Hunt who the team signed just a few weeks ago. Neither runner truly compares to Chubb, but Hunt certainly has more experience than Ford.
It’s not shocking in the first two weeks that he didn’t get a ton of touches as he gets in football shape, but there's no doubt that his role will pick up.
Hunt is a vertical runner and fights hard for every yard, and is also a tremendous weapon catching the ball out of the backfield. With poor pass blocking, I would also expect Stefanski to try and utilize the screen game more and more where Hunt should thrive.
Ford won’t be cut out of the game plan, but instead of the 70/30 role we are seeing now, look for it to be much closer to 50/50 moving forward. Not because Ford shouldn't be the guy, but Hunt provides a punch that will be welcomed.