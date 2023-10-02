Cleveland Browns 3 Duds (and 2 studs) in upsetting Week 4 loss to Ravens
• Jerome Ford hasn't been ideal as RB1
• DTR struggled in his first start for the Cleveland Browns
• Maybe we should stop running with Moore?
By Randy Gurzi
This was a huge contest for the Cleveland Browns as they hosted the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4. But just ahead of kickoff, it was announced Deshaun Watson would miss the game, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was set to make his first career start. This development made an already tough rivalry game even more concerning.
Cleveland still had faith they could get it done on the strength of their defense, which had surrendered just six points at home in two tries. This time, however, they gave up 21 before halftime and never really had a shot. The defense doesn't deserve all the blame since the offense was anemic but they're still going to be tough on themselves after their worst performance of the year against the run.
With all that being said, let's look back over the game and identify three duds and two studs from the Week 4 loss.
Cleveland Browns Dud: Jerome Ford, RB
In Cleveland's first loss of the year against Pittsburgh, they saw Nick Chubb go down with a knee injury which altered the course of their season. Chubb was capable of carrying the offense on his shoulders in a game like this but with him out, they've been relying on Jerome Ford.
So far, Ford has been stellar as a receiver but he's left a lot to be desired as a runner. And he's also had some whiffs when it comes to pass protection. On Sunday, he was unable to pick up a blitz when Patrick Queen bowled him over and unloaded on Thompson-Robinson for a huge sack.
Ford finished with just 26 yards on nine rushes and with Pierre Strong going for 49 yards on five attempts, it could be time to make a move at running back.