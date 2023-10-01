Deshaun Watson is OUT for Week 4, Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start
• Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3
• Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make his first career start
• Josh Dobbs was traded to the Cardinals ahead of Week 1
By Randy Gurzi
Even though Deshaun Watson was injured during the Cleveland Browns win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, the news surrounding his shoulder was very quiet until Friday. That was when the team announced he was questionable after being limited in practice all week.
Watson — as well as some of his teammates — all expressed confidence that he could suit up in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens but that's not going to happen.
With just over two hours to go until kickoff, it was announced that Watson wasn't going to play meaning rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would get the start.
A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Thompson-Robinson appeared in the Week 3 win against Tennessee but was there to hand the ball off in garbage time. He has yet to throw a pass in the NFL but that changes today.
He's also thrust into action as a rookie since the Browns decided to send Josh Dobbs to Arizona ahead of the season. The do have P.J. Walker, who was elevated from the practice squad but we will learn in Week 4 if they were correct in relying on DTR as the No. 2 quarterback.
Browns injury woes continue
Cleveland has had issues with injuries for several years and now, they're starting to lose key players on offense. Watson was joined on the injured list by David Njoku — who was questionable after burning his hands and face lighting a fire pit at home.
Njoku showed up to the stadium with a mask on but looks as though he's set to play.
This comes after they've already lost Nick Chubb for the year to a knee injury. Chubb had successful surgery this week but there's another scheduled and the statement that followed said he will return "sometime in 2024."
Cleveland is heading into the bye week after this game, which could be huge for helping them heal up.