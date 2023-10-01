Is David Njoku playing today? (Latest injury update for Ravens vs. Browns in NFL Week 4)
The latest injury update for Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.
By Peter Dewey
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku suffered burns on his arm and face in a household accident, landing him on the injury report in Week 4.
If the Cleveland tight end can’t go, it would certainly hurt the team’s offense which is already dealing with an injured quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
David Njoku injury status for Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens
Njoku is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Ravens, but he is pushing to play in the game.
Best David Njoku prop bet vs. Ravens if he plays
David Njoku anytime touchdown scorer
It’s been a slow start to the season for Njoku, failing to make more than four catches or rack up more than 48 receiving yards in any game this season.
I don’t mind taking him as a shot to score a touchdown this week, as the Ravens' secondary could be vulnerable with Marlon Humphrey ruled out.
Njoku has just 11 targets in three games, so it’s very hard to trust any of his receptions or yardages props.
David Njoku injury history
- Sept. 2019: Concussion – missed multiple games
- Sept. 2019: Hand Wrist Fracture – placed on IR, missed 10 games
- Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3
- Nov. 2022: Knee Strain Grade 1 – missed one game
When is David Njoku coming back?
David Njoku has a chance to play in Week 4 against the Ravens.
Cleveland Browns next 5 opponents
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday Oct. 29
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 12
Baltimore Ravens injury report
- Rashod Bateman – out, hamstring
- Odell Beckham Jr. – out, ankle
- Marlon Humphrey – out, foot
- David Ojabo – out, ankle/knee
- Odafe Oweh – out, ankle
- Marcus Williams – questionable, pectoral
- Ronnie Stanley – doubtful, knee
- Tyler Linderbaum – questionable, ankle
- Justice Hill – questionable, foot
- Kyle Hamilton – questionable, back
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Deshaun Watson – questionable, shoulder
- David Njoku – questionable, face/arm
