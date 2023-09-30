David Njoku listed as questionable after suffering burns in household accident
The Cleveland Browns injury report is nowhere near as deep as the Ravens but the two names on it are key players now that David Njoku joined Deshaun Watson as questionable
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns were already worried about Deshaun Watson's availability in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens and now David Njoku joined him on the injury report.
It was reported on Saturday that Njoku was injured in a household accident as he suffered burns to his hands, arms, and face while lighting a fire pit in his backyard.
The significance of the injuries is not known but the fact that he wasn't ruled out could be positive. However, the Browns have elevated tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden as well as quarterback P.J. Walker in an effort to protect themselves for this weekend.
Browns could be forced to start a rookie QB without David Njoku as a security blanket
If Watson is out, the Browns will turn to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who might not have Njoku there as a security blanket. That's always a tough loss but it's even worse when you throw in the fact that they're alredy without star running back Nick Chubb.
Njoku hasn't taken off yet this season with just 10 receptions for 92 yards through three weeks. He also has yet to record a touchdown but that doesn't mean he's not valuable.
Not only is he a trusted target on third downs but he's also been excellent in run blocking this season. Whether Cleveland starts a rookie or an injured Watson, Njoku was going to be a huge part of their offense this week. His potential absence could be a major problem.
The only solace for the Browns has to be the fact that Baltimore has a much deeper injury list. They're going into this one without Odell Beckham, Rashod Bateman, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, and Marlon Humphrey.