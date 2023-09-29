Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson could make his first start in Week 4
Deshaun Watson is questionable for Week 4 which means the Cleveland Browns could be turning to rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson against Baltimore
By Randy Gurzi
During the Cleveland Browns win over the Tennessee Titans, Deshaun Watson suffered a shoulder injury which didn't appear to be much of a problem during the game. Since then, the shoulder has been giving him issues as he's been missing practice this week.
Now with the weekend approaching, the Browns have officially listed Watson as questionable for their Week 4 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
On Friday, he did get some light work in but is still not a full participant.
Watson is coming off his best game as a member of the Browns after completing roughly 82 percent of his passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers. The hope is that he's finally turned a corner and with the Ravens coming to town, this would give them a huge edge. But if he's out, they'll be turning to rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
A fifth-round pick out of UCLA, Thompson-Robinson was exceptional in the preseason. He did so well that Cleveland decided to trade Josh Dobbs and go with just the rookie behind Watson. They do have P.J. Walker on their practice squad, who will likely be elevated should Watson miss the game, but it will be the DTR show should it come to that.
Browns defense ready to step up should Deshaun Watson sit
Thompson-Robinson is a dual-threat quarterback who showed great decision-making during the exhibition games but facing an AFC North rival is another level. The pressure will be intense but thankfully for him, he won't be asked to play hero ball.
Cleveland is in the fortunate position of boasting a defense that can carry them to a win. They've surrendered just 18 points on defense in three games and only six at home in two games. They're also supremely confident with Myles Garrett saying they're ready to step it up if needed.
The Cleveland defense is already playing lights out and Garrett is having a monster season, so seeing them turn up the intensity even more should be concerning for the visiting team. And it could be enough to get DTR a win in his first start, provided the offense just plays smart football and doesn't give away points.