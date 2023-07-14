Mina Kimes believes Myles Garrett can unlock a new level of play
ESPN personality Mina Kimes thinks the Cleveland Browns still haven't seen the best of Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett is an all-world NFL defensive end, but there is room to be even better in 2023, according to ESPN's Mina Kimes.
The Browns hired Jim Schwartz to be the new defensive coordinator and some believe that was the smartest offseason move the team made this year. Schwartz likes his defenses to get after it, so this should benefit Garrett tremendously.
With free agency, trade, and the NFL Draft, Cleveland added many players to rebuild the defensive line. The additions include Dalvin Tomlinson, Za'Darius Smith, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Trysten Hill, Maurice Hurst, Isaiah McGuire (rookie), and Siaki Ika (rookie).
On paper, this is arguably the most talent Garrett will work alongside in his six-year career. As I have stated ad nauseam on this platform, the execution needs to be there in order for this talented roster to succeed.
Garrett has had double-digit sack totals in each of the last five seasons, including breaking the Browns' franchise record with 16 in 2021 and followed that up with another 16-sack performance in 2022.
Now, in 2023, with the hire of Schwartz and all of the additions Andrew Berry made, Garrett will have a chance to ascend even higher and potentially flirt with the NFL record of 22.5 sacks.
It won't be easy to double and triple-team Garrett this season with all of the new pieces, something he has seen A LOT of over the past few seasons. It will be a "pick your poison" for a lot of offenses to gameplan for, which is obviously a good thing for the Browsns.
In 2022, Garrett finished with 16 sacks, 60 tackles (37 solo), 38 pressures, four pass breakups, and two forced fumbles. He finally earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year votes, but ultimately finished fifth.
Dawg Pound Daily's own, Casey Kinnamon lists Garrett as the AFC North's best EDGE rusher and that's hard to argue against. This seems to check out around the league as NFL coaches, players, executives, and scouts voted Garrett as the second-best EDGE rusher behind only Nick Bosa.
Browns fans should be very excited for this upcoming season, especially if Garrett can be even better than he already has in his career.
Think about that for just a second. Myles Garrett could get....better? That is a scary thought for opposing quarterbacks around the NFL.
There has bee a lot of chatter about the kind of leader Garrett is, but that is just conjecture. I don't need my star EDGE rusher to be the leader of the team.