Top 5 AFC North Edge Rushers ranked in 2023
Who are the five best edge rushers in the AFC North? We break down the top five edge defenders the AFC's black and blue division has to offer.
Edge Rusher No. 1: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns, DE
Myles Garrett is an outlier even among other outliers. A legitimate physical freak with unlimited potential and a work ethic that is unparalleled even among other elite-level athletes, Garrett is the most dominant defensive end in the AFC North.
What makes Garrett, and his stats, more impressive than the other stellar edge defenders in the AFC North is his ability to produce despite seeing more double teams and chip blocks than any other defender in the NFL. Garrett is truly the greatest math changer playing the game today. Just his presence on the football field affects the opposing offense’s game plan.
Garrett has racked up 74.5 sacks through his first six seasons in the NFL, including back-to-back 16-sack efforts. Now with the addition of Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo, Garrett has the best supporting cast of running mates that he has had since he arrived in Cleveland.
However, the most important addition that could aid Garrett in his quest for winning Defensive Player of the Year was the addition of renowned defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. With Schwartz at the helm and dialing up the defense, the recipe is in place for Garrett to have his most successful season as a pro. That is truly a terrifying proposition for opposing quarterbacks.