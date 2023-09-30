Browns vs. Ravens: Prediction and odds for Week 4
• Deshaun Watson is questionable but the Ravens have more injuries
• Jim Schwartz hasn't seen Lamar Jackson much but he's confident
• The Browns are slight favorites, but should it be more?
By Randy Gurzi
The third AFC North showdown in the first four weeks of the season is here for the Cleveland Browns as they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Overall, they boast a record of 2-1 but have gone 1-1 in the North with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.
They look to improve to 3-1 overall while giving themselves an edge in the division this weekend. After that, they would then head into an early bye week as they're off in Week 5.
Ahead of this one, the Browns announced Deshaun Watson would be questionable with a right shoulder injury. If he were to sit out, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would get his first career NFL start. However, Watson has said he should be good to go.
Let's take a look ahead to the game by checking in on the odds and making a final score prediction.
Browns vs. Ravens odds for Week 4
Even with Watson coming in questionable, the Browns are the slight favorites in this one with a spread of -1.5. The moneyline is at -130 for Cleveland and +110 for Baltimore. The oddsmakers expect a defensive battle as well with the over/under sitting at 39.5.
Browns vs. Ravens Prediction Week 4
If Watson were to miss the game, that would be a huge blow to Cleveland. Having said that, he's been pretty adamant that he will suit up. And no matter who is under center, the Ravens are missing several key players including Odell Beckham, Jr. and Rashod Bateman.
That's not ideal when they're facing a red-hot offense such as the one Cleveland boasts. Look for the Browns to prove (again) they're for real by shutting down Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense while the offense does enough for them to get a two-score win.
Prediction: Browns improve to 3-1 with a commanding win over the Ravens, 27-16.