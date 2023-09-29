Ravens showing the Browns complete disrespect ahead of Week 4
By Randy Gurzi
This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Baltimore Ravens in their third AFC North clash in four weeks. So far, they're 1-1 in the division with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals and a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In their win, Cleveland made it look easy as they knocked off the Bengals 24-3 thanks to a great effort from their defense. And that defense felt motivated thanks to a lot of talking from Cincinnati before the game.
And clearly, the Ravens didn't notice how that went because one of their best players is out there making statements that are sure to rile up the Browns.
While talking about heading to the Dawg Pound, Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith called himself a dog and said he was looking forward to facing the Browns. He was initially complementary to them but then added they were "going over to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids.”
To be fair, Smith didn't sound malicious when he made the statement but was rather speaking about a mindset. But still, the words sound harsh and Naturally, the comments made their way to the Browns .
One player who was asked about the statement was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah who laughed it off while saying the offense would answer.
Fellow linebacker Anthony Walker was also asked his opinion and he took the high road, saying he felt "blessed" to be able to play in the NFL before thanking Smith for the extra motivation. He did say the Browns don't need it, but was happy to see their opponent give them some bulletin board material as they look to improve to 2-1 in the AFC North this Sunday.