3 Big storylines when Browns host Ravens in Week 4 AFC North clash
• Kicking matters
• The offense will look to build momentum
• Browns defense vs. Lamar Jackson
The Cleveland Browns will look to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they play host to the Baltimore Ravens in a key, Week 4 AFC North divisional clash.
Both teams will enter Sunday's contest with identical 2-1 records, with the Ravens slightly up in the standings, with a better divisional record (1-0) compared to 1-1 for the Browns.
Cleveland is coming into this game after one of the most impressive defensive performances you'll ever see when they throttled the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Baltimore is limping in after a 22-19 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
This will be the last game for the Browns before they have an early bye week in Week 5, while the Ravens will travel to Pittsburgh for a third divisional road game. Both teams will have played the rest of the division after Week 5. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh don't play one another initially until Week 12.
Here are the three big storylines when the Browns host the Ravens in Week 4.
3. Kicking will matter
Normally, the Ravens would have the clear advantage in this department, and maybe they still do since Justin Tucker is still on the roster, but the Browns have seemingly found a kicker of their own in Dustin Hopkins.
Tucker, who is arguably the best kicker in NFL history has shown chinks in his armor, missing two kicks in the first three weeks, including a game-winning attempt in the fading seconds of regulation against the Colts.
To be fair, that kick was from 61-yards out, but it failed to clear the crossbar and secure a victory.
Hopkins has converted on seven of eight attempts this season, including 2-of-2 from 50-plus yards, and a perfect 7-of-7 at home. The change from Cade York to Hopkins has paid off thus far and could be a key factor this week.
Kicking matters in the NFL and that will be the case Sunday, as one of these two teams will get to win No. 3 on the season.