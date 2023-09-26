AFC North Power Rankings Week 4: Browns leapfrog Ravens
• Bengals remain in the cellar
• Browns and Ravens jockey for position
• Steelers on a roll
The NFL truly is king of the sporting world due to the fact that it is a week-to-week league, and any given Sunday, anything can happen.
The Cleveland Browns bounced back from a nightmarish performance in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers to throttle the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers took care of business in Las Vegas, knocking off the Raiders.
The Baltimore Ravens were not as fortunate, as they fell at home to the Indianapolis Colts. As of this writing, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, so they could either be 0-3 or 1-2.
AFC North Power Rankings for Week 4
4. Cincinnati Bengals 1-2 or 0-3
The Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to the worst start imaginable and the offense is all out of sync. This is largely due to quarterback Joe Burrow not practicing for most of the summer during camp due to a calf injury.
That's a major reason as to why this offense has looked mostly, pedestrian. In Week 1, the Browns handled the Bengals with relative ease under a rainy sky. The defense flustered Burrow all day and that helped lead the charge to a victory.
Entering Week 3, the Bengals ranked 32nd in overall offense, 28th in rushing, 30th in passing, and tied for 30th in scoring. Yikes.
As of this writing, Cincinnati doesn't even look like a division contender, let alone a Super Bowl contender as many had projected them to be. There is still a lot of season left and eventually, this offense will get back on track as long as Burrow remains on the field and upright.
Next for the Bengals: @ Tennessee, Sunday 1 PM