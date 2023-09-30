3 Ravens to watch for against the Cleveland Browns in Week 4
These three Ravens are trying to keep the Cleveland Browns from taking complete control of the AFC North.
The Cleveland Browns have a chance to take control of the AFC North with a Sunday victory. The only problem is Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are standing in their way.
Keep an eye on these three Ravens players during Sunday’s divisional battle.
3. Brandon Stephens, CB
The third-year cornerback out of Southern Methodist University is putting up career-high numbers through the first three weeks.
Due to injuries sustained throughout the preseason and the beginning of the season, Brandon Stephens has stepped up his game and taken over as the Ravens top CB.
So far, through the first three weeks, Stephens has covered Robert Woods, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman Jr.
Stephens has held the receivers to just 167 yards (8.8 YPC) on 19 completions and has yet to give up a touchdown.
Stephens will be lining up against a veteran Pro Bowl receiver this week as he looks to keep Amari Cooper from having a breakout performance against the beat-up Ravens secondary.
2. Roquan Smith, LB
Baltimore’s Pro Bowl linebacker Roquan Smith had some choice words for the Browns players earlier this week and what will motivate him this week when facing them at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Smith currently leads the Ravens with 33 tackles (14 Solo - 19 Assisted - 2 For Loss) and is tied for 2nd most sacks with 1.5 through three games.
Week 1:
- 16 Total Tackles (8 Solo - 8 Assisted - 2 For Loss)
- 1 Sack
- 77 Snaps
Week 2:
- 5 Total Tackles (2 Solo - 3 Assisted)
- 60 Snaps
Week 3:
- 12 Total Tackles (4 Solo - 8 Assisted)
- .5 Sacks
- 1 Pass Defended
- 84 Snaps
Smith will be looking to do everything in his power to prove he is a ‘Dawg’ against Cleveland’s offense, and that includes ‘beating their tails in front of their wives and kids.’
1. Lamar Jackson, QB
Lamar Jackson has run all over the Browns in his nine career games facing the Browns and is looking to continue the trend this Sunday divisional rivals.
In those nine games, Jackson has rushed for 570 yards (63.3 YPG) and four touchdowns on 94 attempts.
Jackson is 122/184 through the air for 11 touchdowns and six interceptions and has a 95.5 QB rating in those same nine games.
Jim Schwartz’s aggressive blitz-heavy defense will be looking to contain the versatile quarterback as best they can, with the DC telling the media the Browns are going to try and ‘bring the fight to him.’
As Schwartz looks to bring the heat early and often, Jackson will look to keep his composure and know when to either pass downfield to one of his receivers or dip out of the pocket and secure positive yardage for the Ravens.