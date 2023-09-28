3 Big storylines when Browns host Ravens in Week 4 AFC North clash
• Kicking matters
• The offense will look to build momentum
• Browns defense vs. Lamar Jackson
2. Can the offense continue to build momentum?
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns offense looked night and day from Week 2 to Week 3. Three touchdowns and two field goals helped keep the game out of hand.
Watson looked a lot better and had his best start since coming to The Land, completing 27-of-33 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. The key stat is 0, as in the number of turnovers he had.
It started off a little rocky but picked up the pace and momentum and got into a groove. Watson was able to look cool, calm, and collected at times, while also being able to use his legs to escape pressure and make good throws.
Amari Cooper had a big game with seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He should have had another score and plenty of more yards, but the referee somehow called Cooper out of bounds, when it was clear as day he was nowhere close.
In the first game without stud running back Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford had himself a day in his first NFL start. He rushed for just 18 yards and had 33 receiving yards, but also scored a touchdown in each department. His rushing touchdown was the first of his career and that was the second week in a row he caught one.
Baltimore surrenders 292.3 yards per game, including 200 through the air. Cleveland has averaged 366.3 yards per game, with Watson throwing for 205.7 yards per game.
This would be a big early-season statement if the offense can build off the Week 3 performance and put together another brilliant performance.