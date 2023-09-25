Browns 3 studs (and 2 duds) in statement win over Titans
• Myles Garrett could not be stopped
• Jedrick Wills was better but still had issues
• Amari Cooper did as he pleased
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Stud: Deshaun Watson, QB
He took the heat when the Browns lost and that means he should get the praise when they win. Especially when he puts up his best game in a Cleveland uniform.
Deshaun Watson was shaky in his first two starts and was charged with two turnovers that were returned for touchdowns against the Steelers. This week, he was dialed in and completed 27-of-33 passes for 289 yards with two touchdowns — and no turnovers for the first time this year.
The first was when he found Jerome Ford running free — after he juked a defender out of his shoes. His second touchdown came in the fourth quarter when he hit Amari Cooper for a 43-yard score to put the game away.
Watson and Cooper both headed to the sideline after that play since the game was well in hand. It was a nice change from a week ago.
It was the perfect way to end a game where he was finally finding his confidence. Watson connected on a lot of short passes early in the game and by the second half, he was dropping dimes even when Tennessee had tight coverage.
There's still a long way to go before Watson proves the team right for making the huge move to bring him in but this Sunday we all saw why they felt he was worth the price.