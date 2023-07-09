AFC North secondary ranked from worst to best in 2023
After adding two new safeties, the Cleveland Browns can now compete with the best secondaries in the NFL, but first, they have to secure the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
2. Baltimore Ravens
Rock Ya-Sin
Marlon Humphrey
Brandon Stephens
Marcus Williams
Kyle Hamilton
Geno Stone
The Baltimore Ravens boast two superstars in the secondary — Marlon Humphrey and Kyle Hamilton. Humphrey has been around since 2017 and has 347 tackles, 71 pass defenses, and 12 picks to his credit. He's very physical and at times, he seems to get away with quite a bit of contact on the field.
Hamilton is still new to the NFL, but he made the most of his limited action. A first-round pick in 2022, he earned the highest PFF grade of any safety last season with an 87.6. He was also very consistent with his coverage and run defense, proving to be well worth the 14th overall selection.
As for the rest of their secondary, Marcus Williams is the biggest name followed by Rock Ya-Sin. Williams signed in 2022 after spending five seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He was the 18th highest-rated safety according to PFF with a grade of 73.9 — which was down from the 80.1 he had with New Orleans the prior year.
Ya-Sin is now on his third team in as many years after being traded from the Colts to the Raiders last year. Now in Baltimore, he's going to start across from Humphrey but he's never proven to be a long-term option.
They do feel good about their depth at safety with Geno Smith as the third option. However, Brandon Stephens as the third cornerback is the main reason they stay in second and can't surpass the Browns.