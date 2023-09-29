Is Deshaun Watson playing this week? (Latest injury update for Ravens vs. Browns in NFL Week 4)
The latest injury update for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
By Peter Dewey
The Cleveland Browns could be without quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens after he barely threw this week in practice due to a shoulder injury.
If Watson can’t go, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson would start in his place.
The Browns are still favored, but the odds have moved in this game with Baltimore potentially facing a much weaker offense if Watson sits.
Deshaun Watson injury status for Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens
Watson is officially listed as questionable for Week 4, but he did say that he expects to be good to go for this game.
Best Deshaun Watson prop bet vs. Ravens in NFL Week 4
Deshaun Watson UNDER 226.5 passing yards
I’m not sold on an injured Watson against the Baltimore defense.
Even if he plays, I’ll gladly take the UNDER on Watson’s passing yards, especially since he completed less than 56 percent of his passes in the first two weeks of the 2023 season.
Baltimore comes into this game No. 2 in the NFL in opponent yards per play, so I think the Ravens are well-equipped to slow down the Browns’ attack.
Watson has cleared this number in two of his three games, but there is definitely cause for concern since he didn’t throw much this week.
Deshaun Watson injury moves Ravens-Browns odds
All week long, the Browns have 2.5 to 3-point favorites in this game, but after Watson’s injury update on Friday, the team moved to -1 or -1.5 at some sportsbooks. This signals that oddsmakers are preparing for a potential Watson absence or the fact that he could be limited on Sunday.
Deshaun Watson injury history
- Nov. 2017: Knee ACL Tear Grade 3 – missed rest of season
- Dec. 2019: Back Lower Lumbar Sprain – missed Week 17
When is Deshaun Watson coming back?
Watson could play in Week 4, but if he’s ruled out his next chance to play would be in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers since the Browns are on a bye week in Week 5.
Cleveland Browns next 5 opponents
- San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 15
- Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 22
- Seattle Seahawks, Sunday Oct. 29
- Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 5
- Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 12
Baltimore Ravens injury report
- Rashod Bateman – DNP Thursday
- Odell Beckham Jr. – DNP Thursday
- Gus Edwards – Full Participant Thursday
- Marlon Humphrey – DNP Thursday
- David Ojabo – DNP Thursday
- Odafe Oweh – DNP Thursday
- Marcus Williams – Full Participant Thursday
- Ronnie Stanley – Limited Thursday
- Tyler Linderbaum – Limited Thursday
- Justice Hill – Limited Thursday
- Kyle Hamilton – Limited Thursday
Cleveland Browns injury report
- Joel Bitonio – Limited Thursday
- Kareem Hunt – Limited Thursday
- Deshaun Watson – Questionable
- Jerome Ford – Full Participant Thursday
- Greg Newsome II – Full Participant Thursday
- James Hudson – Full Participant Thursday
- Myles Garrett – DNP Thursday
- Amari Cooper – DNP Thursday
- Za’Darius Smith – DNP Thursday
