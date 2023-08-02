3 Cleveland Browns players who can't be lost to injury in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have more depth than usual but there are still a few players who they need to have on the field for the majority of the 2023 season to have a chance
By Greg Newland
Most teams including the Cleveland Browns are in the heart of training camp at this point. In fact, the Browns are now just a day away from opening the NFL season again the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame preseason game in Canton, Ohio.
Even though I’ll admit that I will watch every snap of the game, it’s not likely that the starters will get a ton of action. Despite the preseason being cut down to three games instead of four, most of the starter’s snaps will come in Weeks 2 and 3.
We’ve already seen injuries happen to superstars like Joe Burrow and Jalen Ramsey, and that’s the toughest call for organizations in the preseason. Is the live action in preseason worth the risk of injury?
The Browns have seemed to face the injury bug the last few years, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If this team wants to make a playoff run, these three players can’t get hurt.
Browns player that can’t get hurt No. 3: Amari Cooper
Even though the team is drastically improved at the receiver position with the addition of Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman, I’m not sold anyone is even close to stepping up if Amari Cooper goes down.
Donovan Peoples-Jones has increased his production each season, and expectations are high for Moore, but none have the route running or ball skills of Cooper.
It’s laughable at the lack of respect that Cooper gets on this roster, but I can assure you if he missed significant time in 2023, you would quickly see how talented he is.
An injury to Cooper could have completely derailed this roster in 2022, but it still would be a major hit if it happened in 2023.