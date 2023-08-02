3 Cleveland Browns players who can't be lost to injury in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have more depth than usual but there are still a few players who they need to have on the field for the majority of the 2023 season to have a chance
By Greg Newland
Browns player that can’t get hurt No. 1: Myles Garrett
Many of you were expecting Deshaun Watson here, but to me, that is far too obvious. If your team's quarterback isn’t the No. 1 player you can’t afford to lose, then you are likely already participating for a draft pick in the 2023 season.
I love to give Myles Garrett a hard time because I think his leadership style is suspect, but there's no doubt that he is one of the most elite players in the league.
And while the Cleveland Browns did add Za’Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo this offseason, it’s still going to be a gaping hole when Garrett isn’t on the field.
Up to this point (knock on wood), injuries haven’t been an issue. I would actually argue that he's on the field for a few too many snaps. I’m hopeful that Jim Schwartz will do a better job of resting Garrett so he can be more productive on third down when the unit needs him the most.
Garrett is a generational player. Anything less than 16 sacks in 2023 will be a disappointment, and because he has been so durable, he has likely lost some appreciation from fans.
This roster can take Garrett missing a week or two, but if it’s much more than that the lack of depth will catch up quickly. Even though Garrett has yet to have the 20-sack season we are all hoping for, he is a guy the offense has to account for on every single snap.