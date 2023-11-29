4 Cleveland Browns who could be playing their final games with franchise
These four players could be nearing the end of their tenure with the Cleveland Browns as the end of the 2023 campaign approaches
By Randy Gurzi
2. Shelby Harris, DT
As the regular season approached, the Browns knew they needed more depth on the defensive line. This was already a need but with Perrion Winfrey forcing their hand, they found themselves very thin. That’s why Cleveland went out and signed Shelby Harris.
An eight-year veteran, Harris has never been a superstar but he’s a very talented defensive tackle. He brought over plenty of experience with 98 appearances and 64 starts under his belt. With the Browns, he’s played in all 11 games and while he’s been credited with just three starts, he’s been a consistent member of their defensive line rotation.
As is often the case with the big guys in the middle, Harris does a lot of the dirty work and doesn’t fill up the stat sheet. So far, he has 21 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He’s also shown plenty of awareness by batting down four passes at the line of scrimmage.
While his work in pestering quarterbacks is a huge plus, Harris has also been adept at stopping the run. This was a huge area of concern in 2022, and Harris is one of the primary reasons they’ve been better in 2023. Despite this, he might not be back in 2024.
Harris was signed since Siaki Ika wasn’t ready for a large role in this defense. But with the rookie getting a full season of practice under his belt, the Browns will surely give him every opportunity to see more snaps in 2024. On top of that, they likely would spend any money available for a veteran defensive lineman on either Jordan Elliott or Maurice Hurst, who are both younger than Harris.