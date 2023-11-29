4 Cleveland Browns who could be playing their final games with franchise
These four players could be nearing the end of their tenure with the Cleveland Browns as the end of the 2023 campaign approaches
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kareem Hunt, RB
Never say never, especially since we thought this was true last year, but this feels like it’s the end of the line for Kareem Hunt. The 2017 NFL rushing yardage leader made good on his second chance with his hometown team. He had four years behind Nick Chubb and was allowed to hit the open market in 2023.
Hunt took several visits but in the end, he started the regular season without a team. Then, Chubb suffered his devastating knee injury and the Browns reached out to Hunt. He wound up re-signing and has carved out a role as the veteran backup and short-yardage back.
As we head into Week 13, Hunt has 286 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers are decent for a backup running back but he still averages a mere 3.2 yards per attempt. He’s clearly lost a step and his vision in Week 12 was concerning as he seemed to run straight into traffic even if there was a hole.
When the 2024 season kicks off, Hunt will be 28 and that’s an age where running backs tend to drop off — which is even more concerning given his lack of burst this year. That’s why it seems unlikely he will be back again. Hunt deserves a lot of praise for what he did for the Browns but it’s time to get some more pop in the backfield.