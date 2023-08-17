3 Cleveland Browns playing themselves out of a job
As the Cleveland Browns inch closer to the regular season, these three players may be slowly losing their jobs.
By Greg Newland
The Cleveland Browns are now just four Sunday’s away from starting their 2023 regular season journey. Nothing will be easy this year, and they start week one with a tremendous division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Andrew Berry has once again worked to overhaul this roster, and I do feel confident that this is as good of a product as the team has had to offer in a long time. There are fewer holes on this roster than in 2020 when the Browns made that miraculous playoff run.
Even though Berry has put together a strong roster, there are still a few guys who may struggle to retain their jobs. Here are three players that may have originally been slated as starters but have worked their way down on the depth chart.
No. 3: Cade York, K
I’ve said it multiple times now, I’m not ready to move on from Cade York. For whatever reason I love his leg strength and am willing to give him more time to figure it out. It’s not that he can’t kick a football straight, but for whatever reason he is in a bit of a lull.
However, he very well could be working his way out of a job if things continue. He is 0-for-2 on field goal attempts this preseason, and he barely squeaked an extra point through in the Hall of Fame game.
While I don’t want to move on from York yet, I’ll also admit that the first kick he misses that cost this team a game, I’ll quickly be ready to jump ship. Perhaps no player has more to prove in the Week 3 preseason game vs. the Eagles.
Reports from the joint practices this week were that York was sharp and hit from deep early and often, let’s hope that continues.