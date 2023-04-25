3 Cleveland Browns starters that could be replaced by start of 2023 season
1. Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
This past season was an impressive one for Donovan Peoples-Jones. The former sixth-round pick out of Michigan developed into a trusted No. 2 wideout across from Amari Cooper and for a while, it appeared he was heading toward a 1,000-yard campaign.
DPJ didn't hit that mark but he shouldn't be ashamed at all about his numbers. In 17 games, he had 61 receptions for 839 yards with three touchdowns. Now in 2023, there's a belief he will take yet another step forward — but that might not be so easy.
Cleveland went out this offseason and added Elijah Moore in a trade with the New York Jets. With his stature (5-foot-10 and 178 pounds) there's a belief he's just going to slide into the slot positon and become the WR3 behind Cooper and DPJ.
However, that might not be the case. Moore is capable of playing in the slot but is not only better on the outside, but he's also taken more snaps there. This means, he could very well be in line to start across from Cooper when the Browns kick things off this year.
Having said that, DPJ will still have a major role — especially considering the fact that he had over 300 snaps in the slot last season. He just might not be exactly where he was on the depth chart one year ago.