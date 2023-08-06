3 Cleveland Browns starters that need to shine in the second preseason game
With an AFC North matchup in Week 1, these three Cleveland Browns players need to be sharp early in the preseason.
By Greg Newland
With the Hall of Fame game behind the Cleveland Browns, the official preseason can begin. Unfortunately, with the preseason being shrunk down to three games, the Hall of Fame game can be a bit of a nuisance for the team.
The NFL preseason is always the worst for fans. Everyone is dying for football, so they all tune in to the games, yet it feels like you never get to see all 11 starters get more than one drive of action. With the new rules for the 2023 offseason that require you hit the 53-man roster by the end of August, you’ll likely see young guys get more and more playing time.
This Friday the Browns will host the Washington Commanders where most starters will likely get at least one drive. We may not see Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Myles Garrett, or Denzel Ward, but the first-team offensive line and Deshaun Watson should get at least one series.
To make sure this team is ready for a divisional game in Week 1, it’s imperative to get all the kinks out early. Here are three players that need to shine vs. the Commanders to make sure this team is operating on all cylinders in week one.
Cleveland Browns who needs to shine No. 3: Cade York
I refuse to be concerned about Cade York just yet, but he also needs to get his confidence back before the start of the regular season. The kid needs a break, and missing the long field goal on the first drive of the preseason is the last thing he needed.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see Kevin Stefanski try to get him on the field early vs. the Commanders. York needs a confidence boost so badly I would argue trying to call plays based on trying to get him a 35-to-40-yard field goal attempt.
York's leg strength is such a weapon and we have seen him have plenty of accuracy, right now the issues are all between the ears. Let’s hope a strong week two with no misses goes a long way in helping him turn the corner.