3 Cleveland Browns who stood out on defense against the Eagles
• Ohio State rookies making plays week after week
• Undrafted rookies trying to make teams regret passing on them
• A new LB has entered the chat
2. Tanner McCalister, S
The Browns are no stranger to rookie safeties making plays for their defense this preseason. Tanner McCalister was making plays all night, raking up seven total tackles with five of them being solo. Along with adding on a sack, tackle for loss, and a pass breakup. McCalister was simply all over the field.
For a safety to really stand out on defense usually, it's because they forced multiple turnovers or made some game-changing plays. That wasn't really the case for McCalister as the game ended in an 18-18 tie and he did not register a turnover.
However, it was his involvement on special teams and making plays not only in coverage but in the backfield that made him stand out more than others. Having a defensive back that can play all over the field is huge for the attacking defense that Jim Schwartz will be running in Cleveland this year.
Coming into the game, McCalister was listed as Cleveland's third-string strong safety. Last year the Browns only carried five total safeties on the 53-man roster. So making the roster is going to be tough for the undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, but performances like his against the Eagles will only improve his odds of making the cut.