3 Cleveland Browns who stood out on defense against the Eagles
• Ohio State rookies making plays week after week
• Undrafted rookies trying to make teams regret passing on them
• A new LB has entered the chat
1. Mohamoud Diabate, LB
If you watched the Preseason Week 3 game, Mohamoud Diabate immediately made his presence known. On defense, no one stood out more.
On the Eagle's first drive, they were backed up against their own endzone to start after recovering a fumble by John Kelly Jr. After the Browns almost intercepted a tipped pass on the Eagle's first play, they ran the ball up the middle but Diabate didn't allow them to gain a single yard as he tackled running back Kenneth Gainwell in the endzone to force a safety for the first points of the game.
Diabate didn't stop there as he continued to make play after play for Cleveland's defense. In the second quarter, Marcus Mariota completed a pass to Trey Sermon but was met by Diabate who would force a fumble that Cleveland would recover and turn into points. He was making plays all over the field the entire game, on defense or special teams if you watched a tackle it seemed like Diabate was either making it or right in the play.
I believe the Browns linebacking corps is better than most give it credit to be, but they need depth at that position which has been far from injury free the last few seasons as Jacob Phillips was just lost for the year with a torn pec. The undrafted rookie could give Cleveland some depth and provide excellent play on special teams.