3 Cleveland Browns who stood out despite defeat in Week 13
Despite losing to the Rams, these three Cleveland Browns players deserve praise for their work in Week 13
By Randy Gurzi
2. Elijah Moore, WR
Heading into this game, Elijah Moore was one of the players openly expressing his excitement about working with Joe Flacco. The two know one another well since Flacco was a backup for the New York Jets during the first two seasons of Moore's career. The expectation was that this familiarity would help Moore improve his production.
Added in the offseason in a trade with the Jets, Moore has been good but he's been limited by the lack of deep-plat ability in this offense. Through the first 11 games, he had 418 yards and a touchdown on 43 receptions. His most yardage in a gem was 60 and he nearly approached that on one play this weekend.
Moore proved he was comfortable with Flacco as he led the Browns in receiving — even stepping up his game when Amari Cooper was lost due to injury. With Cooper out, Moore finished with four receptions for 83 yards. That included a 42-yarder in the first half that led to a field goal. Had the pass been better, it would have even ended in a touchdown.
That drive ended in a field goal as did another where Moore stepped up. This time, he had an 18-yard reception, which would have put the ball at the eight-yard line. That one didn't count since Cedric Tillman was called for illegal formation. Moore then responded with a 22-yard reception on the very next play.
Moore also had a couple of opportunities for big plays but the ball wasn't where it needed to be. His route running has been sensational this season and he put on a clinic this weekend. That's very encouraging moving forward.