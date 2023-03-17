3 Cleveland Browns targets whose price may be sliding
As we close the first full week of the NFL free agency period, the Cleveland Browns have certainly been active. Thus far Andrew Berry has focused on bolstering his defense (specifically the line), but he still likely has a few moves up his sleeve.
It’s been a strange offseason as we have yet to see guys get completely overpaid. Javon Hargrave (DT), Dre’mont Jones (DT), and Jessie Bates (S) were all on the Browns radar and did get pretty big money from other teams.
But other than that, the deals have been underwhelming. We haven’t seen general managers overpay for receivers, pass-rushers, or running backs. There are certainly some talented guys in this year’s free agency class, but it’s also not as deep as it has been in the past.
With the market sliding, the longer you wait the better deal you could find. I previously expected Berry to fill a lot of holes in the draft, but he may have the ability to find some depth in free agency which would be a huge benefit.
Below are three guys whose price tag may be dropping and would be great fits in Cleveland.
Browns Free Agent Target No. 3: Kyle Rudolph, TE
With Hayden Hurst now off the board the Cleveland Browns should look to Kyle Rudolph. Even though he is 33 years old he would be a huge upgrade to Harrison Bryant and has familiarity with the system.
Rudolph won’t blow you away with speed and athleticism, but he can catch the ball, get some yardage, and is an above-average inline blocker.
The Bryant experiment was fun for a while, but I’m not sure he is going to be in the long-term plans. Rudolph certainly isn’t a long-term solution either but could give you some valuable snaps in 2023 and come at an extremely discounted price.